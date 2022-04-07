National Conference flays ED move to question former CM Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case, terms it ''vicious vilification''.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-04-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 14:47 IST
- Country:
- India
National Conference flays ED move to question former CM Omar Abdullah in J&K Bank case, terms it ''vicious vilification''.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Omar Abdullah
- National Conference
Advertisement