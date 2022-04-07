Pakistan Supreme Court restores National Assembly; orders speaker to call session on April 9 to organise no-confidence vote.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 07-04-2022 21:24 IST | Created: 07-04-2022 21:24 IST
