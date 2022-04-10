330 terrorists killed in Jammu and Kashmir since January last year, highest in a decade-and-half: Lt Gen D P Pandey of Army's Chinar Corps.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 10-04-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 10-04-2022 15:20 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
