Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's prime minister candidate Shah Mahmood Qureshi announces boycott of voting to elect new premier in Parliament.
PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 11-04-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 16:34 IST
