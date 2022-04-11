Jaish-e-Mohammad's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, involved in attack on CRPF bus in Pulwama in 2019, designated as terrorist: MHA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2022 19:17 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 19:17 IST
- Country:
- India
Jaish-e-Mohammad's Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir, involved in attack on CRPF bus in Pulwama in 2019, designated as terrorist: MHA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jaish-e-Mohammad's
- Mohiuddin Aurangzeb Alamgir
- Pulwama
- CRPF
Advertisement