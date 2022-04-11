Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa appeals to end anti-government protests, says every minute spent on streets deprives the country of dollar inflow.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 11-04-2022 20:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2022 20:09 IST
Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa appeals to end anti-government protests, says every minute spent on streets deprives the country of dollar inflow.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa
Advertisement