Ukraine says it has detained fugitive oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, a pro-Russian opposition leader and close Putin ally, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 13-04-2022 00:42 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 00:42 IST
