We have decided to do our best to conclude India-UK free trade agreement by end of this year:PM Modi after talks with British PM Johnson.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-04-2022 13:41 IST | Created: 22-04-2022 13:41 IST
- Country:
- India
We have decided to do our best to conclude India-UK free trade agreement by end of this year:PM Modi after talks with British PM Johnson.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK's Johnson calls attacks in Ukraine a "systematic slaughter"
UK PM Johnson refuses to rule out triggering Brexit's Article 16
Ukraine President Zelenskiy meets British PM Johnson in Kyiv
Boris Johnson in Kyiv pledges more weapons
British PM Boris Johnson's office says he has travelled to Ukraine to meet with President Zelenskyy to show solidarity, reports AP.