Our response to Russia's aggression will decide future of international system and global economy: European Commission president.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-04-2022 19:49 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 19:49 IST
- Country:
- India
Our response to Russia's aggression will decide future of international system and global economy: European Commission president.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- European Commission
- Russia
Advertisement