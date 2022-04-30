Punjab govt transfers 3 police officers, including IG-Patiala Range and Patiala SSP, following clashes: Officials.
PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-04-2022 10:08 IST | Created: 30-04-2022 10:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Punjab govt transfers 3 police officers, including IG-Patiala Range and Patiala SSP, following clashes: Officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Punjab govt
- IG-Patiala Range
- Patiala SSP
Advertisement