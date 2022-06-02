Narendra Modi govt has never meted out stepmotherly treatment to any state; BJP has always supported formation of Telangana: Amit Shah.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-06-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 20:37 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
