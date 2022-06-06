Ukraine families, commander: Russia begins returning the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at Mariupol steel plant, reports AP.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 06-06-2022 20:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 20:06 IST
Ukraine families, commander: Russia begins returning the bodies of Ukrainian fighters killed at Mariupol steel plant, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At Mariupol cemetery, a grieving mother ponders war's human toll
Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins 9
Ukraine: 200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol's ruins
Russia says it has completed demining of Azov Sea port of Mariupol
Mariupol official says first cargo ship to depart port in coming days