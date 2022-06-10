Left Menu

(Eds: Correcting date) ED issues fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear on June 23 for questioning in PMLA case: Officials.

Updated: 10-06-2022 21:54 IST
(Eds: Correcting date) ED issues fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear on June 23 for questioning in PMLA case: Officials.
(Eds: Correcting date) ED issues fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear on June 23 for questioning in PMLA case: Officials.

