(Eds: Correcting date) ED issues fresh summons to Congress president Sonia Gandhi to appear on June 23 for questioning in PMLA case: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 10-06-2022 21:54 IST
