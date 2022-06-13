Rahul Gandhi leaves ED office after over 10 hours of questioning in money laundering case; to be quizzed again on Tuesday: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2022 23:29 IST | Created: 13-06-2022 23:29 IST
