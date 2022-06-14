Under Agnipath scheme, Indian youngsters will be provided opportunity to serve in armed forces as 'Agniveer': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-06-2022 12:49 IST | Created: 14-06-2022 12:49 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
