Leaders of France, Germany, Italy arrive in Ukraine's capital in unusual joint show of support, reports AP.
PTI | Paris | Updated: 16-06-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2022 12:14 IST
Leaders of France, Germany, Italy arrive in Ukraine's capital in unusual joint show of support, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France to give queen Republican Guard horse for her jubilee
France's Macron could lose lower house majority, poll shows
France's Macron could lose lower house majority, polls show
France's interior minister admits mistakes at CL final
France's Macron defends choice of Black minister amid 'woke' debate