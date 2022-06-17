Agnipath protests: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram district as a precautionary measure; police on high alert, say officials CJ CJ
PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 17-06-2022 13:20 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 13:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Agnipath protests: Section 144 imposed in Gurugram district as a precautionary measure; police on high alert, say officials CJ CJ
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- CJ CJ
- Gurugram
- Section 144
Advertisement