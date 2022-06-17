Confident that telcos will participate with enthusiasm in 5G auction, make it a success: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to PTI.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-06-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 17-06-2022 18:49 IST
Confident that telcos will participate with enthusiasm in 5G auction, make it a success: Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to PTI.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ashwini Vaishnaw
- Telecom
Advertisement