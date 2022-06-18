PM Modi says flag atop Mahakali temple in Gujarat was not unfurled for five centuries, and not even during 75 years after Independence.
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-06-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 18-06-2022 10:56 IST
- Country:
- India
PM Modi says flag atop Mahakali temple in Gujarat was not unfurled for five centuries, and not even during 75 years after Independence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mahakali
- Independence
- Gujarat
- PM Modi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Gujarat: PM Narendra Modi unfurls flag at Mahakali temple in Panchmahal district, after dargah which stood there was shifted with consent of its caretakers.
Flag unfurled at Mahakali temple not just symbol of spirituality, but shows that our faith remains strong despite passage of centuries: PM Modi.
Guj: Flag to be hoisted on Mahakali temple after 500 years after dargah shifted amicably