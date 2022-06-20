Sidhu Moosewala killing: One of the 3 arrested accused was in touch with main conspirator Goldy Brar at the time of incident: Delhi Police.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-06-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 16:13 IST
- Country:
- India
Sidhu Moosewala killing: One of the 3 arrested accused was in touch with main conspirator Goldy Brar at the time of incident: Delhi Police.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Goldy Brar
- Delhi Police
- Moosewala
Advertisement