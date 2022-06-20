Two candidates each of ruling allies NCP, Shiv Sena, and 4 of BJP win Maharashtra Legislative Council polls: Officials.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-06-2022 21:27 IST | Created: 20-06-2022 21:27 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
