CBI nabs Jt Drugs Controller Eswara Reddy for allegedly taking Rs 4L bribe to waive trial of Biocon Biologics' insulin jab: Officials.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-06-2022 12:14 IST | Created: 21-06-2022 12:14 IST
