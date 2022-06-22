Value of Indian digital economy to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at BRICS business forum.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:16 IST
- Country:
- India
Value of Indian digital economy to reach USD 1 trillion by 2025: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at BRICS business forum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Narendra
- Indian
- BRICS
Advertisement