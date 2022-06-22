In 'New India', transformative changes taking place in every sector: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at BRICS business forum.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-06-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 22-06-2022 18:24 IST
- Country:
- India
In 'New India', transformative changes taking place in every sector: PM Narendra Modi in virtual address at BRICS business forum.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- India
- BRICS
- Narendra Modi
Advertisement