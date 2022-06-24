At BRICS summit, PM highlighted India's development partnership with Africa, Central Asia, South East Asia, & from Pacific to Caribbean:MEA.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2022 23:48 IST | Created: 24-06-2022 23:48 IST
- Country:
- India
At BRICS summit, PM highlighted India's development partnership with Africa, Central Asia, South East Asia, & from Pacific to Caribbean:MEA.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pacific
- Caribbean
- Central Asia
- India
- BRICS
- South East Asia
- Africa
Advertisement
ALSO READ
This has been momentous year for India-US trade and economic relations: Ambassador Sandhu
New Jersey body recognises 2 Indian-Americans for community work during coronavirus crisis
India, Ghana hold consultations on UN, multilateral issues in Accra
Ind vs SA: David Miller 'open to bat anywhere' for Proteas after 7-wicket win over India
India and US need to cooperate more closely in Indo-Pacific: Congressman Wilson