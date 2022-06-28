We requested Governor Koshyari to ask Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority in Assembly: Devendra Fadnavis.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-06-2022 22:40 IST | Created: 28-06-2022 22:40 IST
