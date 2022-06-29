Maharashtra cabinet approves renaming of Aurangabad city as Sambhajinagar and that of Osmanabad city as Dharashiv: official.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-06-2022 18:35 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 18:35 IST
