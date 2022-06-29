SC concludes hearing on Shiv Sena chief whip's plea challenging Maha Governor's direction to MVA govt to take floor test on Thursday.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-06-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 29-06-2022 20:33 IST
- Country:
- India
SC concludes hearing on Shiv Sena chief whip's plea challenging Maha Governor's direction to MVA govt to take floor test on Thursday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Shiv Sena
Advertisement