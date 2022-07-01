SC castigates suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet Mohammad, says her remarks are disturbing & smack of arrogance.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-07-2022 11:22 IST | Created: 01-07-2022 11:22 IST
- Country:
- India
SC castigates suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for comments on Prophet Mohammad, says her remarks are disturbing & smack of arrogance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nupur Sharma
Advertisement