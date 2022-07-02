BJP national executive to pass resolution on 'garib kalyan' (pro-poor welfare) measures of Modi govt: Party vice president Vasundhara Raje.
PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 02-07-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 02-07-2022 14:14 IST
- Country:
- India
