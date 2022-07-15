Prime minister's office: Ranil Wickremesinghe sworn in as Sri Lanka interim president until Rajapaksa successor elected, reports AP.
PTI | Colombo | Updated: 15-07-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 15-07-2022 12:33 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
