SC agrees to hear Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair's plea Monday itself seeking to quash six FIRs lodged against him in UP.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 14:39 IST
