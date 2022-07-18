Ballot boxes to arrive in Parliament from across country by this (Monday) evening: Chief Returning Officer for presidential poll PC Mody.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-07-2022 17:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2022 17:30 IST
