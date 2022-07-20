SC rejects plea for review of order transferring to CBI probe against ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh over corruption charges.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2022 18:50 IST | Created: 20-07-2022 18:50 IST
- Country:
- India
