Prez poll: NDA's Droupadi Murmu gets 809 votes of MLAs in 10 states with total vote value of 1,05,299 after 2nd round of counting.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 17:44 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 17:44 IST
