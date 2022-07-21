Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi congratulates Droupadi Murmu on being elected as 15th President of India.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2022 20:32 IST | Created: 21-07-2022 20:32 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
