VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi, LS Speaker Om Birla attend farewell function for President Ram Nath Kovind in Parliament.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-07-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 23-07-2022 17:38 IST
- Country:
- India
VP Venkaiah Naidu, PM Narendra Modi, LS Speaker Om Birla attend farewell function for President Ram Nath Kovind in Parliament.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- VP Venkaiah Naidu
- Narendra Modi
- Ram Nath Kovind
- Om Birla
- Parliament
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Under I2U2 framework, we have agreed to increase joint investments in six important areas -- water, energy, transport space, health and food security: PM Narendra Modi.
I am confident that with I2U2 we will make a significant contribution towards energy security, food security and economic growth globally: PM Narendra Modi.
I2U2 has established a positive agenda from its very first summit today: PM Narendra Modi.
We have identified joint projects in many areas, and have also made a roadmap to move forward on them: PM Narendra Modi at I2U2 summit.
It is clear that both vision and agenda of I2U2 are progressive and practical: PM Narendra Modi at virtual summit.