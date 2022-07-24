Ensure saturation-level coverage of all centrally-sponsored welfare schemes, BJP-ruled states should take lead: PM Modi to party CMs.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-07-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 24-07-2022 20:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Ensure saturation-level coverage of all centrally-sponsored welfare schemes, BJP-ruled states should take lead: PM Modi to party CMs.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- PM Modi
Advertisement