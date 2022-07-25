Presence of President, VP, PM, service chiefs, other dignitaries at farewell ceremony will remain my unforgettable memory: Ram Nath Kovind.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-07-2022 20:13 IST | Created: 25-07-2022 20:13 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
