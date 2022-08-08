Vice President Naidu's one-liners are famous, they are wit-liners; his command over languages has been great: PM Modi in Rajya Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 11:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 11:28 IST
