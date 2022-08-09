Good education, healthcare and employment should be considered fundamental rights, and not called freebies. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2022 12:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2022 12:54 IST
