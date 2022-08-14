Government and policy-makers deserve credit for beating global trend and helping economy flourish: President Murmu in address to nation.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-08-2022 19:18 IST | Created: 14-08-2022 19:18 IST
- Country:
- India
