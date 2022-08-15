All 11 life imprisonment convicts in 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case walk out of Godhra sub-jail under Gujarat govt's remission policy: official.
PTI | Godhra | Updated: 15-08-2022 19:38 IST | Created: 15-08-2022 19:38 IST
- Country:
- India
All 11 life imprisonment convicts in 2002 Bilkis Bano gang rape case walk out of Godhra sub-jail under Gujarat govt's remission policy: official.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bilkis Bano
- Godhra
- Gujarat govt's
Advertisement