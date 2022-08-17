Process of attaching house of terrorist Adil Wani, involved in killing of a Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian, initiated; kin arrested: Police.
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-08-2022 10:11 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 10:11 IST
