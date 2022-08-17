Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches mission 'Make India No. 1', says citizens need to come together to make country great again.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-08-2022 13:24 IST | Created: 17-08-2022 13:24 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal launches mission 'Make India No. 1', says citizens need to come together to make country great again.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Arvind Kejriwal
- India
Advertisement