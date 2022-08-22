Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation's top infectious disease expert at centre of COVID response, says he will retire by year end, reports AP.
PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 22-08-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 22-08-2022 20:46 IST
Dr. Anthony Fauci, nation's top infectious disease expert at centre of COVID response, says he will retire by year end, reports AP.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anthony Fauci
- COVID
Advertisement