Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says CM Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat.
PTI | Bhavnagar | Updated: 23-08-2022 20:21 IST | Created: 23-08-2022 20:21 IST
- Country:
- India
Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia may be arrested in 2 to 3 days, says CM Arvind Kejriwal in Gujarat.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Manish Sisodia
- Gujarat
- CM Arvind Kejriwal
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Never received help from state, says CWG star wrestler Divya Kakran; Delhi govt responds
Predicted June-July rainfall over Delhi with over 80% accuracy: IMD chief
'Delhi Crime' is a reflection of our passion for storytelling: Shefali Shah
Electricity amendment bill will increase people's suffering, benefit few companies: Delhi CM
DCW notice to Delhi Police, DTC after woman bus marshal attempts suicide following sexual harassment