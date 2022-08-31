AICC rejects section of leaders' demand that electoral rolls for Congress prez polls be made public, saying 'this is an in-house procedure'.
PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 31-08-2022 20:24 IST
- Country:
- India
