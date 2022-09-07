Russian official says Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping to meet next week at summit in Uzbekistan, reports AP.
PTI | Moscow | Updated: 07-09-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 07-09-2022 14:14 IST
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
