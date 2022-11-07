SC allows appeals of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, state govt against HC order on maintainability of PILs for probe in mining lease issue.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 11:59 IST
